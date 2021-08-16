Phantasma Energy Price Reaches $0.0285 on Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $29,231.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

