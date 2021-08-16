Veles (VLS) Price Hits $0.0496

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $63,879.21 and approximately $17.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,842.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.86 or 0.06875399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $676.52 or 0.01475751 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.63 or 0.00389657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00150689 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.38 or 0.00589809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00363283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.81 or 0.00328972 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,776 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,104 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

