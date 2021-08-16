Nuggets Market Capitalization Tops $1.63 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $2,839.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00132926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00158436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,814.85 or 0.99939666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $418.40 or 0.00912681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

