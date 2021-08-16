Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Cut by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,600,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,972,000 after buying an additional 107,153 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 30,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 159,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 839,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,147,941. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

