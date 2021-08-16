Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 142.6% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:NNY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,923. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $10.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 9.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

