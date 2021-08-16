OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the July 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,528,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NHHHF stock traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 0.18. 654,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,498. OTCMKTS:NHHHF has a one year low of 0.02 and a one year high of 0.33.

FuelPositive Corp. provides electrical energy storage solutions and related technologies. It operates on the principle and belief that a fundamental breakthrough in energy storage will be the catalyst for positive environmental and economic change globally. The company was founded by Ian Clifford in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

