Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hino Motors stock remained flat at $$85.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. 336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331. Hino Motors has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $103.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.66.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of trucks and buses. The company products include trucks, bus chassis, diesel engines, light-commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, various types of engines and spare parts. It also offers HINO300 series, HINO500 series and HINO700 series trucks; hybrid HINO300 series, hybrid touring coach, hybrid low-floor buses, touring coach, low-floor buses, industrial engine E13C-TI and industrial engine J08C-T.

