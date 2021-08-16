iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,378 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 18.5% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $446.27. 205,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

