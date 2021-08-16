Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $61,201,000. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.59. The stock had a trading volume of 109,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

