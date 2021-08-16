Zacks: Analysts Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $955.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Terex reported sales of $765.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

NYSE:TEX traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.23. 24,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,392. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 55,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 771.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,731 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Terex in the second quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Terex by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

