Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will post sales of $23.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.90 million to $26.70 million. Zogenix reported sales of $2.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 720.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $86.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $96.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $239.54 million, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $348.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of ZGNX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. 15,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,172. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $770.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,717.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zogenix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

