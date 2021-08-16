Sentinel Chain (SENC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $57,173.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $247,454.50 and $57,173.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00061556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.32 or 0.00908424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00107799 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00046671 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

