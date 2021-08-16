Qwertycoin (QWC) Market Capitalization Tops $599,296.19

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $599,296.19 and $56.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 66.6% lower against the US dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 72.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

