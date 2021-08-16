Merculet (MVP) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 32.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. Merculet has a market cap of $4.24 million and $257,631.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00053098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00133173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00158429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,763.69 or 0.99856945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.85 or 0.00911756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,276,973 coins. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

