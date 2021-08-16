Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to report $2.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.66 million and the lowest is $2.59 million. Curis posted sales of $2.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 million to $10.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $12.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Curis by 1,916.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 213,201 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 183,623 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. 26,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.06 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.89. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

