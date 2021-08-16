Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,337 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,725. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $422.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.