The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.8% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $43,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

DIS stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,886,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.88. The firm has a market cap of $323.56 billion, a PE ratio of 296.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

