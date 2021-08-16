Value Partners Investments Inc. Takes Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSY. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $14,203,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 41.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $4,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Shares of BSY stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $63.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,101. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In related news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $4,950,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,134,707 shares of company stock worth $67,269,824 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.