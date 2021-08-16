Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 34,758 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Value Partners Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 19.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,758 shares during the period. BCE makes up 0.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in BCE by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,856 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at $78,634,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 93.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,328,000 after buying an additional 1,274,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in BCE by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of BCE by 71.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,939,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,011,000 after acquiring an additional 806,688 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.05.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,715. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.79. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.89%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.