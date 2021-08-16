Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $963,000 in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,660 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Splunk by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Splunk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Splunk by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Splunk by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,774 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.39.

SPLK stock traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.07. The stock had a trading volume of 84,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,952. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.59. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

