Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. United Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total transaction of $29,208,164.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,034,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,586,588,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $360.01. The company had a trading volume of 122,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,667. The company has a market cap of $355.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

