Short Interest in PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Increases By 82.2%

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the July 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ PDLB traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.60. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,239. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $235.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.47. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.
PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 16.85%.
PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile
PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company provides deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.
