Short Interest in PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Increases By 82.2%

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the July 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ PDLB traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.60. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,239. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $235.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.47. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get PDL Community Bancorp alerts:

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 16.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDLB. M3F Inc. increased its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 532,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 74,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in PDL Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company provides deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.