NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Update

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,200 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the July 15th total of 193,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRBO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,016.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $84,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NRBO traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,547. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $80.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.64. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.61.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

