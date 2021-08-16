Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.40. Marathon Oil posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 214.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.60 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $1,818,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 184,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $1,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $11.67. 357,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,600,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

