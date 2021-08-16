LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.20). LivePerson reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LivePerson.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

LPSN stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.53. 11,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,604. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in LivePerson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in LivePerson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in LivePerson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

