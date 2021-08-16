Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Raised by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.68 on Monday, hitting $281.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,184. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.32 and a one year high of $304.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

