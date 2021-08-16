Alliance Global Partners Cuts MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Price Target to C$0.80

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDIF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.31. 186,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,929. MediPharm Labs has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.36.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

