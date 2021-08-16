Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Prologis worth $50,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.64. The company had a trading volume of 135,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,462. The stock has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $132.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.79.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

