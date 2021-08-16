Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,374 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,374 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.35. The company had a trading volume of 305,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,643. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.76. The firm has a market cap of $272.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

