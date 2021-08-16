Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,084,379. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

