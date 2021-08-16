Holloway Wealth Management LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,758. The company has a market cap of $466.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

