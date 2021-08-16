Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,081,000 after buying an additional 271,793 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.23. 27,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,056. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

