Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 4,308 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.12. The stock had a trading volume of 95,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,264. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.63.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.