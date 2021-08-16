The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

ANDE traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,658. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $942.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.67. The Andersons has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Research analysts anticipate that The Andersons will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 2,101.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

