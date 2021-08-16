AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 14th.

AGFS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.92. 139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,053. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $100.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.18. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. Equities analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 30,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

