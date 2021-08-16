First American Trust FSB Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First American Trust FSB reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,700. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.87.

