Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $367.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,979,465. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $369.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

