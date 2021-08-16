Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $65.39 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 931,308 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.14% of eBay worth $65,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank raised its position in eBay by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 10,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in eBay by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $222,990,000 after acquiring an additional 455,500 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in eBay by 20.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 28.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in eBay by 3.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 101,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $75.24. The stock had a trading volume of 803,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,776. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.48.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

