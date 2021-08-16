Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Acquires 1,386 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,395,000 after purchasing an additional 645,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 760,732 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 112,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,200. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

