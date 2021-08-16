850 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Square by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.35.

Square stock traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.77. 266,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,018,274. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.45, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 688,818 shares of company stock worth $157,210,339. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

