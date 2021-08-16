$79.36 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report sales of $79.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.22 million to $79.50 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $84.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $330.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.48 million to $331.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $331.71 million, with estimates ranging from $328.50 million to $334.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

LXP traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 33,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

