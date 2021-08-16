Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stock Holdings Increased by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in NIO were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 77.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.60. 2,362,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,335,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 2.54.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NIO. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA started coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

