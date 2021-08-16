Cordasco Financial Network Sells 4,800 Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Cordasco Financial Network reduced its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Republic First Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.58. 185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,903. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $210.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

