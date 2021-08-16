Analysts Expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to Post $1.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.31. Jabil reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,506,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $180,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 24,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,640. Jabil has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.