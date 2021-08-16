Cordasco Financial Network Purchases 1,417 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.24. The company had a trading volume of 85,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,432. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

