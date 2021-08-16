DeepOnion Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,792.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $1,792.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001155 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00038154 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00037070 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,545,395 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.