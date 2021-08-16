Expanse (EXP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,854.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Expanse has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $2,854.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0732 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,731.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.78 or 0.06865676 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.59 or 0.01481674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.98 or 0.00389190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00146558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.18 or 0.00586418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00364235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.11 or 0.00328244 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

