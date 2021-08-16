William G. Kistner Buys 2,600 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director William G. Kistner purchased 2,600 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE BY traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $25.25. 3,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,685. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $952.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10.
Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 550,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 59,363 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 42,924 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 124,443 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
