William G. Kistner Buys 2,600 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director William G. Kistner purchased 2,600 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE BY traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $25.25. 3,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,685. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $952.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 550,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 59,363 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 42,924 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 124,443 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

