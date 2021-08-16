Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,383,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,229,000 after acquiring an additional 480,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,174,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,813,000 after acquiring an additional 348,592 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,955,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,806,000 after purchasing an additional 197,733 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EZU traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $51.31. 3,304,589 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

