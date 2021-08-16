Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

PBLA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.23. 373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,330. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

